Lady Grizzlies down Lady Panthers, 74-35

Cumberland Gap hosted Grainger, February 9. The varsity girl’s team found out that the Last Grizzlies seem to be improving as the tournament nears. This is troubling news for other teams in the district.

Cumberland Gap scored eight points during the opening period but Grainger scored 19 with seven players recording scores.

The Fultz twins, Abbie and Kylie, were the only Lady Panthers that scored during the opening period.

A 17-5 second period was likely the back breaker for the home team. The Lady Grizz led at the half, 36-13.

After the halftime break, Cumberland Gap made a run and scored 13 points but Grainger still outscored them with 17.

The final period was the one where Grainger had their best scoring effort with 21 and Cumberland Gap struggled with nine points. The Lady Panthers were on the wrong side of a 74-35 game.

Grainger was led by Tori Rutherford with 15 and Lauren Longmire had 13. Nine Lady Grizzlies recorded scores.

Emrey Glover led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, Abbie Fultz had eight, Kylie Fultz had six, Presley Cole and Kayli Hinckley both had three, Jaden Brock and Neveah Kerns scored two and Naomi Garner finished the total with a single point.

