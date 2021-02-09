Area Happenings: THP to conduct sobriety checkpoint

FEB 12

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol Sobriety Checkpoints will be conducted on Feb 12 along State Route 33 near the Union County line at Sharps Chapel Rd. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others each year in the U.S. Troopers will evaluate drivers for alcohol and drug impairments, targeting those operating the vehicles and taking corrective actions for other violations observed during the stops.

NOW-March 21

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is offering online cookie purchases. Orders taken by local troops will be delivered starting on Feb. 26 – the same day GrubHub launches its online ordering. Customers may place orders through March 21. Available online options include: Digital Cookie Platform at www.iwantcookies.org; enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to connect with a troop to place your online order, or text “Cookies” to 59618, or download the Girl Scout Finder app. Those who know of a girl scout selling cookies may ask her to share the link to her virtual cookie booth to place an order and arrange for contact-free pickup or delivery. For more info, visit www.girlscoutcsa.org or call: 800-474-1912.

FEB 22

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative monthly board of directors’ meeting will be held on Feb. 22 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, 420 Straight Creek Rd. Due to continuing developments and possible changes in regard to the COVID-19 virus, please log onto the PVEC website at: www.pve.coop for any updates about the meeting.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.