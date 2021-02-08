Margaret Mollie (Duncan) Love, 75
Margaret Mollie (Duncan) Love, age 75 of New Tazewell, TN was born on June 8, 1945 and went to be with the Lord January 23, 2021. Margaret was a longtime faithful member of Lone Holly Missionary Baptist Church. Her hobby was enjoying reading her Bible & watering her flowers.
Margaret is survived by her Husband Harold Dean Love of 57 years;
Daughter & Son-in-law: Darlene & Silas Massengill;
Son & Daughter-in-law: Randy Dean & Tracy Love; David Lee Russell;
Step-Daughter & Husband: Susie & Bryan Cockrum;
Grandchildren: Brittany Ford & Blake Wells; Great Grand daughter: Aria Ford;
Sister: Dorothy Johns (late Oscar Johns);
Sisters: Ann & Dennis Estes; Mary Lou Venable (late Jerry Venable);
and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Tyler & Gracie (Newby) Duncan; brother & sister in law, Joe Tyler & Betty Duncan;
Brother & Sister-in-law: Johnny & Carol Duncan;
Sister & Brother-in-law: Eva & William DeBusk;
Father-in-law & Mother-in-law: James Ray & Mable Jeanette Love.
The family will receive friends January 27, 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home. Graveside service held on January 27, 2021 at 3:30 P.M. at the Greer Cemetery.
Minister: Rev. Tim Cosby performed service;
Pallbearers: Silas Massengill, Bryan Cockrum, Gary Estes, Alan Day, Josh Estes, Dennis Estes, and William Duncan.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.