Cumberland Gap varsity girls take rivalry win over Claiborne

The Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Bulldogs, February 5 at Cumberland Gap High School.

Claiborne showed up to play and led after the first period 16-12. Hailey Sexton and Macie Sumner were doing the sharp shooting for the Lady Bulldogs.

During the second period the Lady Panthers woke up. Seven players recorded scores including Emrey Glover, Presley Cole, Kayli Hinckley, Abigail Garner, Neveah Kerns, Abbie and Kylie Fultz.

The score at the half was 31-22.

A 17-7 third period doomed Claiborne even more and the shooting was inconsistent once again.

The final period also saw the Lady Panthers outscore Claiborne 17-4. Cumberland Gap won the game 65-33.

Presley Cole led the Gap with 15 points. Glover had 11, Kerns had 10. Garner had nine Hinckley finished with seven. Abbie Fultz scored six, Jaden Brock had four and Kylie Fultz added two.

Claiborne was led by Summer and Sexton will 11 each. Allie Jones finished with six, Taylor Pressnell had three and Lucy Shockley had two.

The final game of two between these two teams is scheduled for February 8 at Claiborne.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net