Cumberland Gap Panthers win big in rivalry game

Cumberland Gap had a great game offensively February 5 against rival Claiborne. The Panthers won the game 74-48.

The Panthers have been on the verge of a big game all season and they got it against rival Claiborne.

Jon Graves started the scoring with five quick points with Jaden Schertz along with Jake Templin backing his efforts up.

Claiborne’s only first period points were provided by Landen Wilson with a three pointer.

Templin ripped the nets with 10 second period points and helped the Gap score 22 points overall. Dylan Ellison also had a great period with five.

Claiborne hit two three-pointers that helped them stay in the game somewhat and tried to keep pace with 16. Levi Peoples hit one three and Tyler Myatt hit the other.

The halftime score was 33-19 and the Gap fans were finally seeing what their team could really do.

Coming out of the halftime break Cumberland Gap remained hot. They scored 26 with Templin, Schertz and Graves having the hot hands.

Tyler Myatt hit two three-pointers for Claiborne and Seth Morelock had six points to help them score 17 during the third.

Cumberland Gap cruised through the final period behind the scoring from Logan Daniels, Clint Crockett, Elijah Lawson, Alex Douglas and Templin.

Claiborne’s fourth period scoring was provided by Ethan Cupp, Cooper Sams and Tommy Hicks. The Bulldogs only scored 13 during the final period.

Cumberland Gap won big 74-48.

The Gap was led in scoring by Templin with 21, Graves with 12 and Schertz with 11 points. Daniels and Lawson both had eight. Dylan Ellison and Lance Owens both dropped in five, Crockett had four and Alex Douglas had one point.

Claiborne was led in scoring by Cupp with 13, Myatt had 10, Morelock had eight, Sams had seven. Jimmy Del Ervin had four, Peoples and Wilson recorded three in the scoring book and Hicks added one point.

