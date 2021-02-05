Frances I. Minton, 88

Frances I. Minton, age 88, of New Tazewell TN, was born November 26, 1932 and passed away at home on February 4, 2021. Frances was retired from TVA in 1981 after 32 years. Prior to that she worked in Washington DC for the U.S. Navy Chaplain. Frances is preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Mae Greer Minton and brother James H. Minton. She is survived by her sister Ruth M. DeBusk. Sister-in-law Ruby S. Minton. Nephews Dr. Alfred J. DeBusk (Sandy) and Dr. Charles H. DeBusk (Cindy). Nieces Beth Hugueley (Dan) and Becky Leach (Mark). As well as a host of great nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter c/o 674 Ritchie Lewis Drive New Tazewell TN 37825.

There will be a private graveside service.

Officiating: Rev. Bill Duncan

Pallbearers: Dan Hugueley, Jay DeBusk, Will DeBusk, Kyle DeBusk, Clark DeBusk, Jimmy Joyner, and Ben Collins

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements