Dennis Morgan Bailey, 76

Dennis Morgan Bailey, age 76, of Tazewell, TN passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on January 21, 2021.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Morgan Julius Bailey and Mary McKay Bailey, his brother Jackie Bill Bailey, sister, Francis Trent, brother Grover Bailey, and brother George Bailey.

He is survived by his loving daughters Shawnda Bailey-Jackson of Naples, Florida & Carla Bailey Coffey, and her husband Mike Coffey of Bean Station, TN, estranged wife Maria Bailey, his son Dennis (Alicia) Bailey Jr, daughter Alexis Parrish, and 3 grandchildren Alex, Madison, and Barrett. Also survived by sister Jane (Robert) Winstead of Morristown, brothers Everett (Mary Kay) of Manchester Michigan, Lynn (Sue) Bailey of Tazewell, and Emmett (Shannon) Bailey of Maryville TN. As well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.

Dennis was born August 20, 1944 in Tazewell, Tennessee. He married Jewell Williams and moved to Michigan in 1965. He was a successful builder and developer, serving as the Vice President and President of the greater Flint Home Builders association. He loved hunting and fishing. After retiring, he moved back home to Tazewell and fulfilled his dream of owning a farm and raising cattle. He had a successful farm breeding registered Saler cattle and was a former member of the American Saler Association. His greatest joys were time with family, his cattle and spending time with his grand kids.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Alder Funeral Home.