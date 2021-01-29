expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

William Edwards

By Trish Ball

Published 8:56 am Friday, January 29, 2021

William Edwards is survived by his daughter, Laura Edwards and son, Lewis Edwards. Bill was pre-deceased by his wife, Jannet Edwards; his father, C. Lewis Edwards; mother, Hattie Bell Edwards; sister, Wilma Jean Edwards-Overbey; younger brothers, Roger “Cot” Edwards and Willis Edwards.
Bill was born and raised in in Speedwell, TN. He then moved to the Hampton Roads area in Virginia after high school to join the NN Shipyard Apprentice School. There he met his wife of almost 50 years when he was attending the apprentice school in Virginia. He worked 42 years in the Newport News Shipyard until he finally retired from their QID department in 1993. His service in the NN Shipyard was briefly interrupted when he was drafted for a short period to serve in the US Navy in 1957. He was stationed at the Balboa Naval base in San Diego.
Bill loved quail hunting and bass fishing and hand carved many of his own fishing lures. For years he held citation for largest largemouth bass caught in Virginia year after year until he quit reporting his catches because too many followers were interfering with his fishing.
He will be dearly missed.
The family will not be holding any funeral or memorial service at this time due to the Covid-19 situation. The family simply requests that you remember Bill’s kindness and wonderful personality. They welcome any posts of fond memories you may want to share and place on the Virginia Cremation Society’s obituary website at this time.

More News

Lady Panthers send Jellico home with a loss

Panthers hold off Devils

William Edwards

Photo gallery: Gap takes two wins against Jellico

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

PVEC gets new general manager; Meyers retires

BREAKING NEWS

Grand Jury returns 26 count true bill for alleged sex crimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dix indicted on rape, aggravated sexual battery of a child

BREAKING NEWS

Grand Jury indicts dentist on sex charge

News

Tennessee boating fatalities quadruple from 2019 to 2020

News

Historic session to help K-12 Tennessee students comes to a close

News

McNabb Center opens mobile health clinic in county

News

CCSO trustee escapes, steals dispatcher vehicle

News

Medicare Advantage open enrollment time

News

Haun Appalachian literature conference goes virtual

News

Skaggs men wanted for family history project

News

Brooks talks masks, asks county officials to lead by example; Download mayor’s executive orders on masks here

News

Commission seeks to extend sick leave for county workers

News

COVID vaccines: fact versus fiction

News

USDA, Tennessee sign shared stewardship to improve forests on public, private lands

News

Hagerty announces Tennessee state staff and office locations

News

THSO announces Law Enforcement Challenge Award recipients

News

140,000 families in state have enrolled in Ready4K program

News

Local musicians participate in regional cd

News

FBI asks for help locating bank robbery suspect

News

D.C. riot stirs emotions, concerns

News

Tennessee continues COVID-19 vaccination; Download state vaccination schedule here

News

IRS payment tracker online shows status of stimulus check

News

Unique local artifacts find new home in Washington D. C.