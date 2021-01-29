Panthers hold off Devils

The Jellico Blue Devils played Cumberland Gap in the land of the Panthers January 28.

It was a back and forth game with the Gap holding off Jellico late to win 58-52.

Jordan King got the Blue Devils off to a fast start with seven points in the first period but the Panthers countered with seven from Jake Templin. The Devils were three points better than the Panthers after one period of play, 19-16.

It was the second period when the damage was done. The Panthers posted 17 points in the second behind Dylan Ellison, Jaden Schertz, Lance Owens and Templin. They gave up only four on the defensive end to lead by 10 at the half, 33-23.

Jellico outscored the Panthers in the third and fourth period behind great shooting from former Clarified sharpshooter Gracin Gerber. Gerber had 11 second half points.

Templin took over the scoring duties for the Gap as he dropped in 15 second half points. Joining him was Schertz with eight and Elijah Lawson helped the Panthers stay ahead with two points.

A 15-12 fourth period allowed the visitors to narrow the deficit to six in the end. The final was 58-52 to get some payback for the earlier 71-66 loss at Jellico.

Leading the Panthers in scoring was Templin with 24. Schertz had 12, Owens had 11, Lawson had five, and three other had two each including Dillion Green, Clint Crockett and Dylan Ellison.

The Devils were led by Gerber with 18 and King with 13.

Panthers fans were glad the team secured the win but at the same time the coaching staff was concerned that they had squandered a nice lead.

Video: free throw shooting helped the Panthers get the win.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net