expand
Ad Spot

January 29, 2021

Grand Jury returns 26 count true bill for alleged sex crimes

By Jan Runions

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

A Tazewell man was arrested earlier today (Jan. 28) on a total 26 counts of alleged sexually-related crimes perpetrated against a minor female.

Harry Cooper, 69, was indicted by the Claiborne County Grand Jury for 8 counts of rape, 8 counts of sexual battery, 8 counts of incest and one count each of assault and the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The true bill alleges incidents spanning some four years beginning on Sept. 5, 2016 through Sept. 10, 2020.

Cooper is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate there was enough evidence to warrant the grand jury sending the case to trial.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more as new information is released.

More News

Photo gallery: Gap takes two wins against Jellico

PVEC gets new general manager; Meyers retires

Grand Jury returns 26 count true bill for alleged sex crimes

Grainger takes two varsity wins at CHS

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

PVEC gets new general manager; Meyers retires

BREAKING NEWS

Grand Jury returns 26 count true bill for alleged sex crimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dix indicted on rape, aggravated sexual battery of a child

BREAKING NEWS

Grand Jury indicts dentist on sex charge

News

Tennessee boating fatalities quadruple from 2019 to 2020

News

Historic session to help K-12 Tennessee students comes to a close

News

McNabb Center opens mobile health clinic in county

News

CCSO trustee escapes, steals dispatcher vehicle

News

Medicare Advantage open enrollment time

News

Haun Appalachian literature conference goes virtual

News

Skaggs men wanted for family history project

News

Brooks talks masks, asks county officials to lead by example; Download mayor’s executive orders on masks here

News

Commission seeks to extend sick leave for county workers

News

COVID vaccines: fact versus fiction

News

USDA, Tennessee sign shared stewardship to improve forests on public, private lands

News

Hagerty announces Tennessee state staff and office locations

News

THSO announces Law Enforcement Challenge Award recipients

News

140,000 families in state have enrolled in Ready4K program

News

Local musicians participate in regional cd

News

FBI asks for help locating bank robbery suspect

News

D.C. riot stirs emotions, concerns

News

Tennessee continues COVID-19 vaccination; Download state vaccination schedule here

News

IRS payment tracker online shows status of stimulus check

News

Unique local artifacts find new home in Washington D. C.