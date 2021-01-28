expand
January 28, 2021

Dix indicted on rape, aggravated sexual battery of a child

By Jan Runions

Published 9:45 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

Doug Wayne Dix, 44, is indicted on two counts each of rape and aggravated sexual battery of a 12 year old girl during events allegedly occurring from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 and again on Nov. 13-14 of 2020.

New Tazewell Police Lt. detective Gary Ruszkowski, who is the lead investigator on this case, began gathering evidence shortly after the incident report was lodged on Nov. 16.

Dix was arrested without incident directly following the issuance of the true bill by the Claiborne County Grand Jury on Jan. 26. He is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail awaiting arraignment.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the Grand Jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more as new information becomes available.

Loretta Fay Whiteman, 82

Harold Adams, 77

Grainger boys JV defeats CHS 52-27

