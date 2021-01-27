expand
January 28, 2021

Harold Adams, 77

By Trish Ball

Published 2:45 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Harold Adams, age 77, of Tazewell TN, was born July 16, 1942 and passed away on January 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Velma Adams

Harold is survived by his wife Carol Adams. Son Anthony Adams and wife Marlena. Grandchildren Nathan Adams, Madison Adams, Aaron Adams, Anthony Adams Jr., and Drake Adams. Sister Wilma Cardwell and husband Bob. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 28th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral Service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

