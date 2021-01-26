District All-Tournament Team named

Immediately following the district tournament held last week at Cumberland Gap High School, school officials and coaches announced the all-tournament team.

The boy’s selections included Kolton Goins representing Powell Valley. Cole Adams was the representative of Forge Ridge.

Hancock had one selection Ethan Cantwell and Matthew Harville along with Konnor Kincaid were the selections from Washburn.

Elliott Hubbard, Kaden Williams and Cole Holt were the Midway selections.

Braydon Painter, Jed Bailey, Tanner Hill, Hudson Harris and Gavin Owens were the Livesay selections with Owens named most valuable player.

The girl’s team selections were Abby Hardy from Midway, Chloe Daniels from Forge Ridge and Chrissa Gibson from Powell Valley. Jade Combs and Kenna Bailey were the Hancock selections. Washburn had three selections: Saylor Clay, Abigail Epperson and Ebony Hill.

Livesay had five selections including Hayden Beeler, Ashlynn Roberts, Brinkley Hollin, Jayla Bailey and Callie Hoskins. Hoskins was the girls most valuable player.

