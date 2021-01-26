expand
January 28, 2021

2020 Claiborne Progress Female Athlete of the Year Aly Ramsey was named all-state

Aly Ramsey selected to TSWA All-State Team

By Allen Earl

Published 9:03 am Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tennessee’s sports writers have selected Cumberland Gap Lady Panther Aly Ramsey to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-Tournament soccer team.

Ramsey helped lead her team to an undefeated regular season, district championship and regional championship. The Lady Panthers reached the state competition where they were eliminated but played well.

Lady Panthers Head Coach Lorri Kimbrough said this of Ramsey, “I am super proud of Aly and the work she has put in this season. She is so deserving of being voted All State by the Sports Writers Association. This is the first player I have ever had to get such an honor.”

The selection was the first ever for the girl’s program at Cumberland Gap High School.

 

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

 

