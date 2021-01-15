Dear Loved Ones,

It is with a broken heart and ever-strong devotion, I write to inform our loved ones of the passing of Captain Robert Petellat. “Captain Petey”.

Born March 31st, 1944, Robert F Petellat son of Ambrose John Petellat II and Pearl Elizabeth Petellat passed away the week of December 14th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Petellat.

Robert leaves his elder brother John Petellat, his wife Kathrine, their daughters and their families, his younger brother Mike Petellat, his wife Marlene and their children and their families, his daughters, Shannon Horn, Laura “Punky” Petellat, in his stead to continue charity work and animal rescue as the moment’s call to duty arises. His grandchildren, Alyssa Meadows, daughter of Shannon, and Shymiera, Jason, Christopher and Sarah Entwisle, the children of Laura, are also raised in the long line of rescuing animals, assistance and charity.