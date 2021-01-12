Hubert D. Brooks, 73

Hubert D. Brooks, age 73, of New Tazewell TN, was born August 19, 1947 and passed away on January 11, 2021. Hubert was a member of Fords Chapel American Christian Church, he was also an Air Force Veteran. Hubert enjoyed farming and his twenty plus years of work with Giles Industries. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, and son. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Hubert was preceded in death by his parents Silus and Rozetta Brooks; sister Mary Ethel Owens; brothers Howard Brooks, Walter Brooks and Harmon Brooks; and great-grandson Owen Wood. He survived by his wife Faye Brooks. Son Greg Brooks and wife Julie. Brothers Roger Brooks and wife Mae, Mike Brooks and wife Joan and Jimmy Brooks and wife Tanya. Sisters Velma Brooks, Bobbie Atkins, Martha Russell and husband Clyde, Johnnie Russell and husband Ual, Georgia Atkins and husband Ronald, Phyllus Brooks and Rebecca Evans. Sister-in-law Lois Brooks. Grandchildren Shelly Brooks, Ryan Dickens and wife Sheena, Courtney Masingo and husband Mason, Ciara Jeffers and husband Ty and Channing Wright. Great-grandchildren Haven Masingo, Carter Wood, Chase Dickens, Kylie Dickens and Meadow Jeffers. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday January 13th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday January 14th at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Watson Chapel Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Dallas Harrell, Rev. Jerry Epperson and Rev. Jerry Lynch

Singers: Terry Keck and David Painter

Pallbearers: Chris Brooks, Tommy Russell, Coy Watson, Robert Rosenbalm, Charles Frost and Jeff Snodgrass

Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Short, Larry Gray, Richard Brooks, Mason Masingo and Ryan Dickens

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements