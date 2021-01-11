Anna Mae Nunn, Tazewell, TN. was born December 19, 1930 and passed away January 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy & Dollie Seale Brooks; husband, John Henry Nunn; son, Terry Mitchell Nunn; brothers, William Henry, Whitt, Joe and George Brooks and sister, Mary Brooks Seals.

She is survived by her children: Charles “Joe” (Susan) Nunn; Jerry Nunn; John Thomas (Misty) Nunn all of Tazewell, TN; Robert (Jennifer) Nunn of New Tazewell, TN;

Daughters: Patricia Nunn, Vicki Nunn Brogan and Kristie (Randy) Wilder all of Tazewell, TN.

Grandchildren: Isaac (Natasha) Nunn, Adam (Allison) Nunn, Joshua (Brittany) Nunn, Alex (Caitlyn) Nunn, Emily Rouse, Aaron (Corrie) Brogan, Ian (Barbara) Nunn, Caleb Nunn, Sarah & Isabella Nunn, Lynze Bergmann, Randal Wilder & Ethan Beason.

Great Grandchildren: Lailah & Landon Nunn, Elias & Lucy Rouse, Bryan Brogan, Zoey & Chloe Meyers, Austyn Givens, Eva Mae Nunn and 1 Expected.

Brother: Charles Brooks of New Tazewell, TN,

Sister: Shannon Sue Brooks Pratt of Morristown, TN.

and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M. Sunday January 10, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at the Liberty Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Lonnie Dalton;

Pallbearers: Grandchildren.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.