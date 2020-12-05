2020 Claiborne Lady Bulldogs basketball, a year of opportunity

The Lady Bulldogs are ready and in position to make a step towards the top. Head Coach Ariel Nickell spoke about her team and the expectations she has for the upcoming season, “Our team is looking good. I feel I have a team of work horses. We may play teams that have more talent but I am certain that we will not be out worked. This year I feel like everyone is going to have to be ready because you never know when one will be quarantined or injured.”

Nickell spoke about personnel, “I really see Hailey sexton having a big year this year. Emma Myatt’s experience from late last season; I think will play a large contributing role to our success. Hannah Fugate is the work horse. Macie Sumner always brings hard nose defense. Allie Jones has impressed us coaches and she just has an instinct for basketball and Taylor Pressnell will be our ball handler. We are very excited to see Sarah Fultz on the floor again this season. Neveah Cobb is going to bring some attention to our post and she has really put some work in this summer. I told the girls this season will be unpredictable and they all need to be ready.”

The 2020-21 Lady Bulldogs team consists of six seniors: Macie Sumner, Skylar Cook, Chelsey Harvey, Mackenzie Cowell, Lucy Shockley and Sarah Fultz.

There are four juniors including Hailey Sexton, Allie Jones, Nevaeh Cobb and Makenzie Walker.

There are three sophomores including Emma Myatt, Taylor Pressnell and Hannah Fugate.

The varsity freshman class consists of Ily Bussell and Allie Jones.

The junior varsity team members are Ily Bussell, Genesis Bailey, Kylee Loft, Allie Jones, Ella Compton, Carley Hall, Emma Myatt, Taylor Pressnell, Addie Brooks, Hannah Fugate, Jordan Fultz, Madison Ferguson and Ereaunna Ford.

The Lady Bulldogs look to have more talented players than in past years and a core that the experience to make a run this season and deep into the post season play.

By ALLEN EARL

