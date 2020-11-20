Criminal court schedules altered

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Criminal Court for the 8th Judicial District have altered the schedule for the 8th Judicial District Criminal Court through Jan. 31, 2021.

Jury Proceedings: There will be no jury proceedings, trial or grand jury, through Jan. 31, 2021. New dates for jury proceedings will be established when in-person meetings are allowed to resume.

Non-jury Proceedings: All non-jury proceedings in Criminal Court will be conducted virtually through Jan. 31, 2021 in accordance with the following schedule:

Campbell County̶ Nov. 30, 2020

Dec. 16-17, 2020

Jan. 6, 2021

Jan. 25-26, 2021

Claiborne County̶ Dec. 7-8, 2020

Jan. 8, 2021

Union County̶ Jan. 4, 2021

Jan. 11-12, 2021

If you are the victim of a crime in a case currently pending before the Criminal Court and have questions concerning the scheduling of your case, feel free to contact the office of District Attorney General Jared Effler at the following numbers:

Campbell County (423) 562-4991

Claiborne County (423) 626-8002

Union County (423) 992-8826