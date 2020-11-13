Photo gallery: Panthers to play for Volunteer Football League championship, November 14

To say we are proud of these boys would be a understatement. They have worked so hard to get to where they are.

They have proved that hard work and continued persistence really does pay off. They have overcome a ton of adversity and intense competition to remain undefeated this season.

They are one win away from being the Volunteer Football League Champions. Win or lose, they have already proven themselves to be champions by playing with a maturity beyond their years.

The future is bright for this young football team. I want to personally thank our parents for allowing us to be their coach.

I also want to thank our entire coaching staff for there commitment to these young men. Lastly, but not least, we want to thank our fans, youth League President and Board members, and the two other Panthers Teams for your continued support.

Good luck Panthers from Jeremy and Chelsey Lester and the entire Panther Nation

Photos provided by Lester Family