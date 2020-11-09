Jane Surber, 66

Jane Surber, age 66, of Tazewell TN, was born

August 28, 1954 and passed away on November 8,

2020. She was a member of New Salem Missionary

Baptist Church. Jane was a loving wife, mother and

grandmother; she also enjoyed spending time playing

with her little dogs. She was preceded in death by her

parents Ben Greer and Verda Rice and sister Margaret

Brooks. Jane is survived by her husband Bill Surber.

Daughter Paige Surber. Grandchildren Emma Surb-

er and Kaden Cobb. Brothers Ben and wife Barbara

Greer and Jimmy Greer. As well as other relatives and

friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday Novem-

ber 11th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Thursday November 12th at

2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside

service will follow in the Brooks Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Steve Barnard

Singer: Crystal Brooks Vogt

Pallbearers: Keith Rowland, Johnny Parker, Zane

Mills, Larry Mills, Chris Harris, and Ashley Yeary

Honorary Pallbearers: Landon Vogt and Wyatt Mar-

tin

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements