Jane Surber, 66
Jane Surber, age 66, of Tazewell TN, was born
August 28, 1954 and passed away on November 8,
2020. She was a member of New Salem Missionary
Baptist Church. Jane was a loving wife, mother and
grandmother; she also enjoyed spending time playing
with her little dogs. She was preceded in death by her
parents Ben Greer and Verda Rice and sister Margaret
Brooks. Jane is survived by her husband Bill Surber.
Daughter Paige Surber. Grandchildren Emma Surb-
er and Kaden Cobb. Brothers Ben and wife Barbara
Greer and Jimmy Greer. As well as other relatives and
friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday Novem-
ber 11th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday November 12th at
2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside
service will follow in the Brooks Cemetery.
Minister: Rev. Steve Barnard
Singer: Crystal Brooks Vogt
Pallbearers: Keith Rowland, Johnny Parker, Zane
Mills, Larry Mills, Chris Harris, and Ashley Yeary
Honorary Pallbearers: Landon Vogt and Wyatt Mar-
tin
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements