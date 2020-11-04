Young sportsman hunt a success

October 31-November 1 were the two days set aside for young sportsmen and sportswomen to hunt.

The juvenile or young sportsman hunt is where most hunters started their hunting lifestyle and the memories made between father and child, mother and child have become priceless ones.

This hunt is where most hunters begin learning about the whitetail deer, it’s food sources, tendencies and movements.

Hunters learn about rubs, scrapes, feeding areas, funnels and of course the rut.

Many are successful while others not but they all made memories that will last a lifetime.

Several Claiborne County young sportsmen and sportswomen were fortunate enough to harvest a deer during this hunt and here are just a few.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

All photos submitted