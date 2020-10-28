expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Robert Reed

Deputy indicted for assault

By Jan Runions

Published 11:33 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A Claiborne County sheriff’s deputy was indicted on Oct. 19 by the Hancock County Grand Jury on one count of simple assault.

Robert Reed, 36, allegedly accosted a Sneedville man while confronting him on a personal matter during an alleged Feb. 13 incident at the man’s apartment.

Reed was on duty at the time of the alleged assault.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked by attorney general Dan Armstrong for the 3rd Judicial District to look into the matter. The investigation began in March.

Reed turned himself in shortly after the true bill was released and is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail under a $5,000 bond.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.

More News

Breaking sports news: Cumberland Gap cancels last regular season football game, will play first round playoff game

Deputy indicted for assault

Public record Oct. 28, 2020

Halloween, Thanksgiving, and a “Thankful Pumpkin”

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports