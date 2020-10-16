expand
Ad Spot

October 16, 2020

The two teams met after the game for a prayer.

Panthers sweep Indians

By Allen Earl

Published 9:56 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Cumberland Gap hosted Hancock County for the second time this season in part because of COVID-19 canceling their out of state games.

During the first meeting the Panthers had a big win; however, this Panthers’ team came in with a third string quarterback and a few questions.

However, they had little trouble putting up points and led at the end of one quarter 20-0.

They started scoring through the air and then placed two scores on the board behind the rushing game of Logan Daniels and Kenny Vaughn.

At the 7:23 mark, Ranger Hensley scored on a Daniels pass and Ethan Thomas ran in the two point conversion to lead 28-0. The Panthers led at the half by the same score.

Ethan Thomas scored the first Panther points of the third quarter on a 10 yard rush but they failed on the conversion try. The score was now 34-0.

Shortly after, Kenny Vaughn rushed 32 yards for another Panther score but this time they converted and increased their lead to 42-0.

The Panthers were working the bench players in and the Indians scored their first points of the night, 42-6.

The game ended with the Panthers winning 42-6 and with both teams gathering on the field for a post game prayer.

 

Mara Brock Photo

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

News

Photo gallery: Miss McKenzie Taylor homecoming queen, Bulldogs win 48-0

BREAKING NEWS

Local pastor charged with incest; victim reports “30 to 40” instances of rape; Noe released Thursday on $100,000 bond

News

Shining a purple light on domestic violence

News

Claiborne High School football salutes veterans

BREAKING NEWS

Push on to reopen Burkhart shock collar case

BREAKING NEWS

Nurse indicted on RX fraud charges, forgery

BREAKING NEWS

McKnight sentenced in interstate child porn case

BREAKING NEWS

Tazewell man sentenced in U.S. District Court in drug dealing conspiracy

Columns

Why do we pretend?

News

WSCC auditions talent for radio drama

News

For the Record

News

Stepping it up, Hopson to debut single on network tv

News

The mystery of the Blue Hole mermaid

News

State responds to Hurricane Laura, west coast wildfires

News

New deadline for hemp growers to report acreage

News

Settling into a good thriller, “Personas” personifies psychopath

News

Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 6, tractor & truck pull

News

Photo gallery: Claiborne County Fair, Day 5 Tractor pull & cornhole tournament

News

Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 4, Beef Show & Demolition Derby

News

Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 3, 4-H Chick Chain Show & Sale plus ATV/UTV Drag

News

Claiborne Election Commission certifies Nov. 3 municipal candidates

News

Photo gallery: Day 2, Fairest of the Fair

BREAKING NEWS

Damage, no injuries result from construction event on LMU campus

News

Claiborne grand jury indicts woman on identity theft, TennCare fraud