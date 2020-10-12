expand
October 14, 2020

Photo gallery: CHS soccer advances with win over Union County

By Allen Earl

Published 7:41 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

October 12- Claiborne and Union County battled for the chance to move into the 2020 district tournament’s semi-final round against Grainger. Claiborne got behind early during the home contest and then took care of business winning 7-4.

With the win, Claiborne will move on to face Grainger, October 13. The winner will earn a spot in the district championship game. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in print.

