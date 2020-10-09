Bulldogs shutout Cosby, McKenzie Taylor crowned queen

The Bulldogs were trying to rebound from their first loss on the gridiron, October 9 as Cosby came to town.

Last season Cosby outlasted the Bulldogs and got the win; however, Claiborne is a much improved and healthier team in 2020.

Claiborne was celebrating it’s homecoming and looking to give the fans a victory. Upon kickoff the Bulldogs forced an Eagle punt and then went the distance for their first score. The point after was good, 7-0. Jimmy Del Ervin ran it in.

The ensuing Eagles drive ended in a safety by Storm Livesay making the score 9-0.

After a free kick, Ervin broke loose on a 25 yard rushing TD. The point after was no good but the Dawgs led 15-0 with 4:51 left in the opening quarter.

Cosby fumbled and Claiborne had the ball this time at the 37.

On the third play of the drive, Livesay found the end zone and after a good point after the Bulldogs extended their lead to 22-0 with 3:59 remaining in the first.

The Bulldogs forced another punt and took over on offense at their own 35 yard line. After a penalty the Bulldogs started at their own 28 but ended in a Livesay touch of 22 yards. The point after was good and Claiborne led 29-0 with 41 seconds still remaining in the first quarter. The first quarter ended 29-0.

The second play of the second quarter was another punt to the Bulldogs.

Eli Stone scored from 44 yards out making the score 36-0 after the PAT.

After stopping the Eagles, Kendall Smith led the Bulldogs to another TD and after the point missed the Dawgs led 42-0.

During halftime, Claiborne High School announced Miss McKenzie Taylor as the 2020 Homecoming Queen. Second runner up was Miss Riley Embry and the first runner up was Miss Makenzie Walker. Combined they raised $12,455.48.

At the start of the second half the Bulldogs fumbled and Cosby was in position for the score but the Bulldogs defense stopped them on the 12 and took over on downs.

The third quarter ended with the Dawgs leading 42-0.

The Bulldogs added one more score when Sam Blanton ran one in from a yard out. The point after was off the mark but the Bulldogs had totaled up 48 points to win the game. The final score was 48-0 and the Bulldogs defense once again deserves a lot of credit to earn their second shutout of 2020.

The Bulldogs will now practice in preparation for a huge district game on the road with Chuckey-Doak, October 16.

Video: Jimmy Del Ervin scores a Bulldogs touchdown in the first half.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net