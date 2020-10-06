Claiborne Middle School Bulldogs host rival HMMS

Middle school football has been a mess at times due to COVID-19 but there have been some good football played.

Horace Maynard Middle School came into Claiborne County, October 6, for a big game of football with the Bulldogs.

Playoff seeding was important as Claiborne came in with two wins and three losses. The Red Devils were 4-2 with one of their losses to Cumberland Gap.

When the ball was kicked off it was the start of the first home game this season for the Dawgs.

Aiden Mink started the drive off with a long rush for a first down that led to a TD to RJ Robinson. The two point conversion was no good making it 6-0 Bulldogs.

As the Red Devils began their drive the clock ticked down to end the first quarter with the Dawgs leading 6-0.

Claiborne was driving and were out near midfield when the second quarter ended with the same 6-0 score.

The Bulldogs kicked off to the Red Devils to start the second half. They drove the ball down the field ending in a 20 yard touchdown. A pass for the conversion hit its mark and the visitors held their first lead at 8-6.

The Red Devils got the ball back and drove down the field to score on a rushing touchdown and they made the conversion to lead 16-6. That score happened right at the end of the third quarter.

The ensuing kickoff bounced over the head of the returner and HMMS recovered. A few plays later the Red Devils made the turnover a costly one when they ran down the sideline for six more; however, the conversion failed but the Red Devils had increased their advantage to 22-6.

The Bulldogs never got any closer and lost by the same score.

