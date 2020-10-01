Johnny Wayne Priest, 72

Johnny Wayne Priest, age 72, of New Tazewell TN, was born August 25, 1948 in Tupelo MS, and passed away on September 30, 2020. Johnny was a loving father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time in his camper by the lake. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Minnie Priest, daughter Jennifer Ann Priest Cisco, and granddaughter Skylynn Ann Nikel. Johnny is survived by his loving partner Donna Oliverio. Sons Bryan (Mellissa) Nikel, Deryl (Lauren) Nikel Priest, Kevin Nikel Priest, Johnny Moore Priest, and Danny Wayne Moore. Daughters Lisa (Jerry) Foister, Crystal (Bobby) McQueen, and Michelle Burnette. Grandchildren Joshua, Daniel, Matthew, Wyatt, Will, Ava, Anthony, Tyler, Devin, Erica, James, Logan, Dylan, Patti Ann, Ramie, Sarah, Savannah, Braden, and Matthew. Great grandchildren Madison, Lillian, A.J., and Brooklyn. As well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday October 3rd from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday October 4th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Peaceful Acres Cemetery

Minister: Rev. Tommy Louthan Jr.

Singers: Collins Family

Pallbearers: Bobby McQueen, Logan McQueen, Dylan McQueen, Kevin Nikel Priest, Deryl Nikel Priest, Danny Moore, and Scott Shopshiner

Honorary Pallbearers: Johnny Moore, Leroy Honsley, and Jerry Bunch

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

JOHNNY WILL FOREVER BE LOVED AND MISSED