Beatrice N. Miller, 89, of Kalkaska, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on September 15, 2020. She was born on September 18, 1930 in Tazewell, TN to the late Jesse and Clare (Gibson) Hunter. Beatrice was a kind-hearted and strong willed woman who overcame many hardships in life. She had a strong faith in God and could be quiet and contemplative. Family always came first, no matter what, and she absolutely adored her great grandbabies. She liked to have fun; whether that was listening to country music, puzzles, crosswords, or being outside gardening or sunbathing. She treasured her time with the babies in daycare and the staff at Kalkaska Memorial. Beatrice is survived by her children: Connie (Brad) Mullins, Willis, Grover Wayne, Roger, Albert, and Barbara Flanigan; grandchildren: Jeffrey, Gloria, Necole, William, Timothy, Jessica, Michael, Savanah, Jonathon, Amanda, Krystial, Jeremy, Christopher, and Adam; great grandchildren: Alexis, Nathaniel, Connor, Clinton, Akira, Liam, Benjamin, Clark, and Emma; sibling Sally Mae Hunter. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons: Charlie, Bobby, and Donnie, grandson Robert, husbands Willis Herbert Davis and Austin Miller, siblings Verlan, Hester, Lucille, Jefferson, Joe, John, George and Maggie. Burial services took place at Ferndale Cemetery in Riverview, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home.