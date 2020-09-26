WSCC auditions talent for radio drama

Virtual auditions are being scheduled for the Walters State Community College fall production of “Vintage Hitchcock: A Virtual Radio Drama.”

Director TJ Hicks decided to go with a radio drama to deliver a complete theatre experience even though everything is conveyed by voice alone.

“I know many groups are performing on Zoom, but I wanted to do something different,” said Hicks.

‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Virtual Radio Drama’ combines three of the popular author’s work: ‘The 39 Steps,’ ‘The Lodger’ and ‘Sabotage.’ Kent said the commercials placed throughout the show are some of the best scenes.

All advertised products are associated with Hitchcock – and, yes, The Bates Motel has a spot. The play is written by Joe Landry.

The production will be Nov. 20-22. Virtual auditions are happening now. Those auditioning should prepare two monologues of 30 seconds to a minute. The monologues may be read. They do not need to be memorized. Auditions will be audio only.

Email Kent at TJ.Kent@ws.edu to schedule an audition. Auditions end on Oct. 1.