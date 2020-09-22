Lady Panthers shut out Lady Bulldogs, 7-0

Claiborne Lady Bulldogs traveled to Cumberland Gap to play the undefeated Lady Panthers, September 22.

Claiborne was down eight players to start the game but Coach Jeff Sorke had a plan, “We adjusted our defense and I don’t like doing it but this is what we have to do tonight.”

Coach Lorri Kimbrough countered by saying this, “We don’t know anything about the new players he is putting out there but we have to score one more goal than them, that’s for sure ”

Claiborne settled in early and was making the Lady Panthers work for each movement on the pitch but nearing midway through the first half the Lady Panthers charged ahead on a Brianna Goins goal.

Everything soon fell in place for Cumberland Gap as they figured out the Claiborne defense. Aly Ramsey kicked in the next goal at 21′-52″ and then Kiersten Witherspoon found the net twice. Her first went in the net at 15′-24″ and again at 11′-57″ making the score 4-0.

As the first half was rounding down, Ramsey got her second of the game and the the fifth Lady Panthers goal.

Gabby Gracia finished the first half scoring with a goal making it 6-0.

The second half began and around the 20 minute mark Kate Welch hit the Lady Panthers seventh goal.

With seven minutes remaining Gracia scored the Lady Panthers eighth and final goal. With the win the Lady Panthers remain unblemished on the 2020 season.

Article, video and photos By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net