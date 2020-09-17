Undefeated Lady Panthers take down Oneida 6-2

Cumberland Gap High School girl’s soccer welcomed Oneida into town, September 17.

Before the game, the Cumberland Gap middle school played Oneida very well but unfortunately fell 2-1.

Both high school teams were towards the top of the district standings and after this game, one team would stand alone.

The undefeated Lady Panthers were looking to extend their winning streak to seven but rival Oneida was wanting to place a tick mark in the Gap loss column.

Coach Lorri Kimbrough said this about the meeting, “We will have to win the ball all over the place tonight. We need to hustle to get to the ball first.”

When the game got underway and at 38′-52″ Aly Ramsey kicked in the first goal of the game, 1-0 and then at 25′-02″ Ramsey kicked in her second goal, 2-0 Lady Panthers.

At 21′-11″ Gabby Gracia scored again for the home team increasing their lead to 3-0.

At the 16′:37″ mark, Ramsey captured her hat trick goal and pulled the Gap ahead 4-0; however, at the 15′-29″ mark Oneida got a response to narrow the score to 4-1.

After the halftime break, Oneida kicked in another goal at 36′-26″ making it 4-2.

But soon after, at 34′-36″ Gracia kicked in the Lady Panthers fifth goal and her second, 5-2.

Gracia hit her hat trick goal at 28′-46″ giving the Lady Panthers a comfortable 6-2 lead.

Cumberland Gap withstood every attempt at a comeback made by the Lady Indians and won 6-2.

Coach Kimbrough spoke about her team’s effort, “Well I was nervous just about all night but we came out and played hard and our speed was the difference.”

With the win, the Lady Panthers now sit alone on top of the district standings.

Gabby Gracia photo by Allen Earl

