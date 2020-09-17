Barry “Bear” Davis, 60

Barry ‘Bear’ Davis, age 60, of Tazewell, TN was born January 25, 1960 and passed away September 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a member of Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church where he loved to sing and worship the Lord. He was saved at a young age on a Saturday at Cedar Fork Baptist Church. He truly enjoyed life includi ng riding his Harley, spending time with his grandkids, and spending time with his friends. He was Vice President of the Iron Eagle Disciples bike group where he loved to be a beacon of light to others.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Susie Davis, sister Ruby (Charlie) Roy and brother Frank (Myrtle) Davis, grandchildren Karleigh Davis and Levi Rouse.

He is survived by his wife who he loved dearly Dorothy Davis. Daughters Danielle (Van) Rouse and Chelsie (Casey) Johnson. Son Justin Davis and bonus son Greg (Wendy) Moyers. Grandchildren Gracie and Ellie Rouse, Waylon Johnson and Addie Davis. Bonus grandchildren Kierstin and Jackson Moyers. Sister-in-law Velma (Arlis) Miracle. Brother-in-law Clyde (Missy) Roark. Niece/Sister Kim (Dana) Brogan. Nephew Kyle (Diana) Davis. And a host of cousins, extended family, and friends, along with a very special work family at Norris Homes.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 19th from 4 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday September 20th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Pastor: Rev. Sam Griffin

Obituary: Danny Sexton

Pallbearers: Justin Davis, Van Rouse, Greg Moyers, Casey Johnson, Mike Walker, Ronnie Williams, and Steve Johnson

Honorary Pallbearers: Iron Eagle Disciples, supervisors and friends from Norris Homes

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements