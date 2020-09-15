Blanche Barnard Singleton, 78

Blanche Barnard Singleton, age 78, of Tazewell TN, was born February 26, 1942 and passed away on September 13, 2020. Blanche was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Despite fighting arthritis for many years she was a hard worker, and raised her four children on her own. Blanche loved to travel, especially out west to see the red wood forest and Yosemite. Even more than traveling she loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; they always brought a smile to her face. Blanche was a one of a kind woman, she was outspoken and you never had to guess what she was thinking or what was on her mind. She will be dearly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Blanche is preceded in death by her parents Wheeler and Lillie Singleton, son Randall Barnard, grandson Leonard Nicholas Barnard, brothers James ‘Jap’ Singleton and Paul Rufus Singleton, and sister Velva ‘Shorty’ Singleton. She is survived by her daughter Vivian Smith and her husband Eric. Sons Leonard Barnard, son Marvin Barnard and his wife Rachel. Grandchildren Natasha Smith and husband Roger, Chasity Barnard, Jacob Barnard and wife Jalinie, Dakota Edwards and wife Kallie, Alec Barnard. Special great grandchildren Bentley Wheeler Riggs, Attison Lillie Edwards, Macey Gail Edwards. Sister Mary Ann ‘Tootsie’ Brooks. Brother Jerry Singleton and wife Judith.

The family will receive friends Tuesday September 15th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday September 16th at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Fred Reed

Obituary: Jacob Barnard

Singers: Brenda Reed and The Hopewell Singers

Pallbearers: Jacob Barnard, Alec Barnard, Dakota Edwards, Roger Smith, Shane Smith, Bentley Riggs, and Will Smith

Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Barnard, Elmer Posey, and Jimmy Posey

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements