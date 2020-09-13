Cumberland Gap golf reloaded with winning athletes in 2020

The Cumberland Gap Panthers golf team continues to play well year after year. This season Cayden Walker took the next step and is now the girl’s district champion.

On the boy’s team, there has been only two losses and they finished as district runner up.

Coach David Walker had this to say about the team, “Senior, Peyton Wilder has lead this team to where they are at today and on the girl’s team senior Cayden Walker has had a great season and both are trying to do well in regions to advance to state in Manchester.”

There are five seniors on the 2020 team including Cayden Walker, Peyton Wilder, Josh Hale, Jerry Cannon and Dillon Collins

The Panthers boy’s team members include Peyton Wilder, Josh Hale, Jerry Cannon, Dillon Collins, Noah Robertson, Tyler Miracle, Paxton Cole, Ty Wilson, Payton Manning and Jonah Ellison and the girl’s team members are Cayden Walker and Abby Bailey.

Next up for the Panthers is regional competition.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Panthers (left to right)

Tyler Miracle, Dillon Collins, Peyton Wilder, Coach David Walker, Josh Hale, Paxton Cole, and Noah Robertson. Girls photo is Cayden Walker (Photos submitted by Coach Walker)