Photo gallery: 4-H Beef Show at the Claiborne County Fair

During the 2020 Claiborne County Fair, 4-H held its annual beef show and there were many participants and quality animals. Here are the grand champions and reserve champions as provided by Extension Agent, Jennifer Gilbert.

Reserve champion Shorthorn Heifer as shown by Gracie Giles from Clinton, Tennessee.

Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer as shown by Tayleigh Stansberry from New Tazewell, Tennessee.

Reserve Champion Steer, Tayleigh Stansberry

Grand Champion Steer, Gracie Giles

Grand Champion (AOB) Gracie Giles

Grand Champion Commercial Heifer shown by Carson Lacy

2020 Grand Champion Hereford and Supreme Overall Champion as shown by Jacyln Aiken from Telford, Tennessee.

4-H would like to congratulate all who entered and helped with this show.