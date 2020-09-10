expand
September 10, 2020

Donald McIntosh photo by Jason Nunn

Tazewell Speedway results from September 6

By Allen Earl

Published 12:13 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Tazewell Speedway opened the gates for a rare Sunday racing program, September 6. The Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals came to town and Donald McIntosh raced to the checkered flag over Ryan King and Aaron Guinn during the premier feature. Jonathan Miracle won the Sportsman feature, Logan Cobb won the Street Stock feature, Will Carey won in Classic Car and Hayston Collett was the winner in the Four Cylinder feature. Here the top 10 finishers in each classification.

SOFN

  1. 7M Donald McIntosh
  2. 1G Ryan King
  3. 97G Aaron Guinn
  4. 21K Dakotah Knuckles
  5. 71 Pierce McCarter
  6. 97C Michael Chilton
  7. 8 David Payne
  8. 1 Vic Hill
  9. 17 Brian Shockley
  10. 7S Brian Smith

 

Sportsman

  1. 50 Jonathan Miracle
  2. 5 Jerry Boling
  3. 54 Mitchell Burke
  4. 14 Odie Overholt
  5. 52 Troy Eads
  6. 144 Chicky Barton
  7. 21 Bryan Howerton
  8. 76 Joe Bray
  9. 20 David Bullington
  10. 28 Richard Cox

 

Street Stock

  1. C4 Logan Cobb
  2. 18 Tony Trent
  3. 5 Greg Harville
  4. 15 Donovan Long
  5. 11 Tim Stevens
  6. 20S James Weaver
  7. 26 Zach Campbell
  8. 77B Bradley Bean
  9. 01 Luke Sharp
  10. 10 Colby Long

 

Classic Car

  1. 16 Will Carey
  2. 15 Lee Merritt
  3. 5 Jason Saylor
  4. 7 John Stevens
  5. 88 Richie Overholser
  6. 18 Chris Worsham
  7. 17 Rusty Welch
  8. 11 Tim Bounds
  9. 38 Bryan Williams
  10. 5 Joshua Chesney

 

Four Cylinder

  1. 21 Hayston Collett
  2. 99 Chuck McMahan
  3. 25 Derik Duggan
  4. 72 Walter Walsh
  5. 1 Mark Dalton
  6. 72 Rufus Collett
  7. 5 Samuel Fox
  8. 00 Robert Fox
  9. 13 Terry Boshears
  10. 7Up Kurt Owens

 

Tazewell Speedway announced their next event will be, October 10 as the Topless Outlaws Dirt Racing Series returns for a $3,000 to win racing program. For additional information on this event visit www.tazewellspeedway.net or Tazewell Speedway on social media.

