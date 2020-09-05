Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 6, tractor & truck pull

The fair came to an end, September 5 but first there was one more big night of action including the fast tractor and truck pull. A large number of fans packed the concrete bleachers to witness the tradition.

The trucks and tractors kept fans both young and old entertained as several drivers made full pulls or longer stopping just inches in front of the perimeter fence. The midway had plenty of riders and the concessions stayed busy.

It was a bittersweet night as the 2020 fair has now came to a close. Here is a gallery with tractors, trucks, midway riders and more. Enjoy the gallery!

Allen Earl