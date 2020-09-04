Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 4, Beef Show & Demolition Derby

Day four of the 2020 Claiborne County Fair featured the Beef Show and Demolition Derby. The beef show saw a larger than normal crowd and the three features of the demolition derby was as good as any fan of mayhem would desire.

Once again, the crew had to work with what Mother Nature gave them and this time it was two hard rains; however, they did a wonderful job getting the events in. The action began with the Power Wheels class for the kids and they were all winners. Winners of the derby features were Kelli Rosenbalm, Phillip Gentry and Ryan Seals.

Enjoy the gallery.

Allen Earl