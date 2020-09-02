Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 3, 4-H Chick Chain Show & Sale plus ATV/UTV Drag

Day three of the 2020 Claiborne County Fair featured the 4-H Chick Chain participants poultry show and sale. The Reserve Champion birds belonged to Zoey Myers and the Grand Champions belonged to Chloe Meyers and went for $45 a bird.

Soon after, the rains fell and ruined the chances for a big ATV/UTV drag race event but the ones that made the trip put on several exhibition runs for the fans. The midway was active once again despite the rain showers. September 3 will feature the beef show and the fan favorite demolition derby. Enjoy the gallery.

Allen Earl