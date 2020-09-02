Claiborne Election Commission certifies Nov. 3 municipal candidates

The following information lists those candidates who have been certified by the Claiborne Election Commission for the Nov. 3 Municipal ballot. Of note is the now unopposed Tazewell mayoral position. The two individuals listed among those who picked up a petition for that office did not return one by the qualifying deadline. The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

CUMBERLAND GAP

MAYOR

Neal Pucciarelli RETURNED / VERIFIED

703 Pennlyn St.

O. Box 265

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724

865-585-5101

ALDERMAN

Darrel S. Parish – 4 year term RETURNED AND VERIFIED

212 East Ashton Drive

P.O. Box 847

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724

423-869-3935

Teresa Fuson – 4 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED

515 Colwyn Ave

P.O. Box 45

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724

606-499-0544

Richard Bain – 2 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED

602 Colwyn Ave. apt. #3

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724

423-441-2768

HARROGATE CITY

ALDERMAN EAST WARD

ALDERMAN WEST WARD

Troy R. Poore RETURNED / VERIFIED

267 Jefferson Street

P.O. Box 707

Harrogate, TN 37752

865-414-6468

NEW TAZEWELL CITY

MAYOR

Gerald H. Beeler RETURNED / VERIFIED

120 Jordan Way

P.O. Box 370

New Tazewell, TN 37824

423-626-9866 work

423-489-1519 cell

ALDERMAN WARD 1

Jeffrey Lewis RETURNED / VERIFIED

701 East Ave.

New Tazewell, TN 37825

423-626-3216

ALDERMAN WARD 2

Franklin Essary RETURNED / VERIFIED

602 Forrest Ave.

Tazewell, TN 37879

423-626-7675

ALDERMAN WARD 3

Roger Poore RETURNED / VERIFIED

605 Burke Rd.

New Tazewell, TN 37825

423-626-1222

TAZEWELL CITY

MAYOR

William R. Fannon RETURNED / VERIFIED

1611 Old Knoxville Road

P.O. Box 140

Tazewell, TN 37879

423-626-1405

ALDERMAN WARD 1

Russell DeBusk – 2 year term RETURNED / VERIFIED

1029 Elm St

Tazewell, TN 37879

P.O. Box 211

New Tazewell, TN 37824

423-626-7965

Donald L. Smith – 4 year term RETURNED/ VERIFIED

1206 Pressnell Dr.

Tazewell, TN 37879

ALDERMAN WARD 2

Johnny Ramsey RETURNED / VERIFIED

1601 Old Knoxville Road

Tazewell, TN 37879

423-259-0894

ALDERMAN WARD 3

Jo Ann Bunch RETURNED / VERIFIED

1934 Grubb Street

Tazewell, TN 37879

865-585-3781