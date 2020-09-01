Photo gallery: Day 2, Fairest of the Fair

The second day of the Claiborne County Fair always belongs to the beauties as the Fairest of the Fair pageant was held in the fair barn. While the pageant went on inside, the 4-H Sheep Show and the lawnmower pull provided alternate entertainment. The midway was full of laughs and screams as well.

The winners of the pageant were Everlee Rowland (0-18m), Cambrie Rosson (19-35m), Annalise Rose Combs (3-4 yr), Brooklyn Evans (5-6 yr), Hester Seals (7-9 yr), Gabriella Beam (10-12 yr) and the 2020 Fairest of the Fair was Miss Alexis Sulfridge.

Wednesday will feature 4-H Chick Chain show and sale starting at 4:00 and ATV/UTV/Sport Bike Drag Racing.