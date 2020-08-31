Sue (Hopper) Britt, 75

Sue (Hopper) Britt 1944-2020 Sue (Hopper) Britt, age 75 of Speedwell, TN was born September 4, 1944 and went to be with the Lord August 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; Helen (Bryant) Hendrix and Russell Bean, son; Jerry Hopper and mother-in-law; Myrtle Britt. She is survived by her loving husband; Charlie Britt, children; Darrel (Bonnie) Hopper, Tammy (LE) Wilder, grandchildren; Misty (Johnny) Hensley, Blake (Kayla) Hopper, Beth (Mitch) Mullens, Jason (Chasity) Wilder, Brent (Ashley) Wilder, great grandchildren; Parker Hensley, Peyton, Riley, Maddox and Myles Wilder, brother; Sonny and wife Bobby Sue, sister; Cathy and husband Sandy and Russann, special caretaker and friend; Dorothy Ford, special sisters-in-law; Martha and husband Henry, Ruth and husband Glenn. She is also survived by several brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. At Mrs. Sue (Hopper) Britt’s request she was cremated by the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Private memorial graveside services were conducted in the Carr Cemetery. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Britt Family.