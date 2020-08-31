Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 1

The 2020 Claiborne County Fair opened up with Senior Day, August 31. The entertainment was bluegrass and gospel music provided by 7-Mile Junction while the midway was going strong on the hill.

There are sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds and located on every ride plus as added protection rides are stopped and cleaned frequently. There are several new rides for the thrill seekers and plenty of exhibits and things to see inside the main fair barn.

Tuesday’s featured events are the Fairest of the Fair Pageant and the lawn mower pull. Here are a few photos from opening day, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

Allen Earl