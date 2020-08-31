Lawrence Ferguson, 87

Lawrence Ferguson, age 87, of Tazewell TN, was born May 24, 1933 and went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on August 27, 2020. Lawrence was saved at an early age at Tazewell Baptist Church, and he later became a member and deacon of Springdale Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend; he will be missed by all who knew him. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents George and Maude Ferguson, brothers Joe Ferguson and Jack (Bennie Mae) Ferguson, brother-in-law and best friend Ray Estes, and special mother-in-law Hazel Hurst. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joann Ferguson. Children Sherry (Tom) Hatfield and Mark (Tammy) Ferguson. Grandchildren Stephanie (John) Wilson, Katelyn (Mark) Collins, Rachel (Aaron) Givens, Dillis Ferguson, Chase Hatfield, Thomas (Britt) Hatfield, and Jeanine (Josh) Lester. Nine great grandchildren. Sisters Mary Lou Estes and Grace (Joe) Fugate. As well as several nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday August 30th from 5 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday August 30th at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Old Irish Cemetery.

Minister: John Hatfield

Singer: Barbara Hatfield

Pallbearers: Mark Collins, Aaron Givens, Tommy Hatfield, Chase Hatfield, Dillis Ferguson, and Jack Ferguson

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.