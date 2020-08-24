Claiborne County 4-H Judging Teams Qualify for National Competition

In a year of so much uncertainty, the 4-H Program and 4-H members have achieved something so spectacular that 4-H wanted to share with everyone.

Thanks to Ag/FFA Coach Mike Wilmoth and J.D. Estep we have had three teams qualify for 4-H Nationals. Mike and J.D. have put forth so much effort to prepare and practice with these teams for them to achieve these goals. (The top 5 teams from each State qualify for Nationals in 4-H) We had 2 Teams of 4-H Land Judging for 2019-2020 qualify for Nationals by placing third and fifth at the 4-H State Land Judging competition.

These 2 teams were unable to go to Nationals due to the cancellation of the contest because of COVID-19 and just this week the Livestock Judging team placed third at State to qualify for Nationals. These three teams have worked hard and practiced a lot with their coaches Mike and J.D. in order to achieve these accomplishments.

Thanks to 4-H supporters Doug Venable and Linda Mundy, our Livestock Judging team was able to compete at Region and State. Doug and Linda provided transportation to these contests for the kids to be able to get to the contest to compete. Again, due to COVID-19, we as 4-H Agents could not transport kids to the Region and State, but we drove to these contests to support our teams and be there for them. 4-H just wanted to take this time to acknowledge these members, coaches, and supporters of local 4-H.

Our Community supports these 4-H members so much. We at 4-H thank you, appreciate you, and are blessed to be able to work with and for you all.

Staff Report