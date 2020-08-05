Public record Aug. 5, 2020

Public Records

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office

—Cody William Adams-domestic assault

—Joseph Daniel Adkins-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, sale/delivery of a schedule VI controlled substance, capias/bench warrant for possession of prohibited weapons, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV controlled substances, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law

—Gary Lynn Bunch Jr.-burglary under $1,000, vandalism

—Justin DeWayne Teague-violations of the seat belt, financial responsibility and motor vehicle bumper laws, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

—Edward James Jones-driving on a revoked license, violation of the light law, violations of probation for a violation of an Order of Protection and driving on a revoked license (second offense), failure to appear for violation of an Order of Protection and driving on a revoked license (second offense)

—Richard Ray Howard-driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Roy David Price-capias/bench warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for vandalism under $1,000

—Johnnie Lee McNeil-violation of probation for driving under the influence

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Emily Rose Cole-domestic assault

—Jimmy Ray Loop-domestic assault

—Derek Joe Brown-auto burglary, theft over $1,000, driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, 8 outstanding warrants

—Amanda Gail King-failure to exercise due care

—Kasey Alexander Hoskins-speeding 51/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Mary Etta Zumbrum-speeding 76/45

—Michael D. Leonard-speeding 72/45

—Andria S. Huddleston-speeding 67/45

—Shawn Monroe Buell-speeding 52/30

—Marcel Samuel Bul-speeding 66/45

—Emma Barnes-speeding 64/45

—Jessica M. Braden-speeding 64/45

—Leslie Rimes-speeding 64/45

—Tommy J. Langley- 9 outstanding warrants

—Tonya Dixon-violation of probation (from Knox. Co.)

—Gregory Lee Marcum-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

—Jason R. Boggs-violations of the registration, financial responsibility and window tinting laws

—Chavas Aaron Hitsman-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

—Bryan E. Hall-violation of the registration law

—Ronnie Carl Simmons-violation of the registration law

—Jeremy Linden Garland-violation of the registration law

—Corey Evans-violation of the window tinting law

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Kalynn Thomas-domestic assault, vandalism

—Kayleigh Robbins-domestic assault

—Christopher Dean Northern-theft of merchandise, possession of drug paraphernalia

—Jesse Cochran-speeding 69/45, violation of the registration law (must carry)

—Paul Joseph Crisp-speeding 66/45, violation of the light law

—Johnny Peter Horton-speeding 47/30, violation of the seat belt law (driver)

—James Lee Sandifer-speeding 57/45, violation of the registration law

—Barbara Renee Fortner-speeding 70/45

—Leticia Guzman Santana-speeding 70/45

—Jennifer M. Steffano-speeding 69/45

—Ronald Benjamin Higginbotham-speeding 53/30

—Deborah Baranowsky Thomas-speeding 67/45

—Edward Alexander Wright-speeding 67/45

—Andrew Keith Bruce-speeding 65/45

—Brenna Rashae Adams-speeding 64/45

—Jeffrey Jon James-speeding 57/45

—Levi Earl Branson-outstanding warrant (mittimus)

—Kathy Rouse-outstanding warrant

—Jimmy Tyrail Ferrell-violations of the registration, financial responsibility and address change laws

—Markell Christaphi Hubbard-violation of the registration law

—James Dayton Miller-violation of the registration law