Ricky Lynn Weaver, 56

Rick Lynn Weaver age 56 of New Tazewell, TN was born April 4, 1964 and passed away July 27, 2020 at the Claiborne Medical Center. Rick was saved at an early age and attended Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church when he was able. Rick had a love for music, he played drums for the Cross Over Band. His greatest joy was time spent enjoying his grandchildren, Audrey and Alyson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Addelene Butler Burke and his mother Shelby Gene Weaver.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Elaine Weaver;

Daughter: Rebecca Nicole Weaver;

Grandchildren: Audrey Weaver and Alyson Evans;

Sister & Brother-in-law: Diane & Michael Taylor:

Very special Aunt: Ms. Betty Butler;

Nieces & Nephews: Jonathan Lauren Weaver (Aiden & Avery)

Kacy Morris, Kalyn Singleton, McKenzie Taylor, Travis Taylor and Alley Taylor.

Special family members: Bud & Emily Butler;

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M.Thursday July 30, 2020 in the Irish Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Irivn Gibson.

Singers: Terry Keck and Nikki Weaver;

Pallbearers: Robbie Snodgrass, Gary Johnson, Dale Collingsworth, Michael Taylor, Travis Taylor and David Middleton.

COFFEY FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.