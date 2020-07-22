Public record July 22, 2020

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office

—Nathan Peter Runions-aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts theft of property over $1,000

—Penny Johnson-resisting arrest, possession of a schedule III controlled substance

—Rita Fay Long-theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear for theft of property over $1,000

—Joshua Adam Ashwander-violation of probation for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for aggravated assault and possession of a schedule II controlled substance

New Tazewell Police Dept.

—Jeremy Mackevin Caylor-aggravated domestic assault, resisting stop, halt, frisk

—Matthew Barnett-aggravated domestic assault

—Thoren Kylar Heselschwerdt-failure to exercise due care

—Cheyenne Leshae Manning-speeding 52/30

—Christopher A. Turnage-violation of the traffic control device law (stop light)

—James H. Bolden Jr.-violations of the light law (failure to dim headlights)

—Travis J. Jordan-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Sharon Dosha Fultz Manning-possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

—Paul Allen Carroll-failure to appear for driving under the influence, (fourth offense), possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Rita Lons-two counts failure to appear

—Tom Shepard-outstanding warrant

—Ronnie Lynn Foister-disorderly conduct

Tazewell Police Dept.

—Isaac James Bickett-vandalism under $1,000

—Ronnie Lee Rutherford-speeding 70/45, violation of the traffic control device law

—Melissa Ann Kelly-speeding 68/45, violations of the registration (expired, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

—Tip Smith-speeding 66/45, violation of the light law

—Devon Lamarr Williams-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

—Kimberly Widner Hurley-speeding 64/45, violation of the hands free cell/texting law

—Adrian Jade Rosenbalm-speeding 57/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

—Walter Wayne Russell-speeding 74/45

—William Jonathan Daniels-speeding 72/45

—Alisha Cosett Dyer-speeding 72/45

—Stefan C. Nicolae-speeding 72/45

—Kevi Cesar Lopez-speeding 70/45

—Larry Grant Caudill-speeding 70/45

—MaKayla Ruth Jackson-speeding 70/45

—Mary Caroline Butler-speeding 69/45

—Crystal Hume-speeding 68/45

—Jeffery A. Frederick-speeding 68/45

—Army Feth Linderborg-speeding 68/45

—Micheal Wayne Pope=speeding 68/45

—Charles Travis Sutton-speeding 67/45

—Dennis Ray Bennett-speeding 67/45

—Taylor Shandon Eversole-speeding 66/45

—Kevin Patrick O’Brien-speeding 66/45

—Amy Elizabeth Brock-speeding 66/45

—Priscilla Jean Belles-speeding 66/45

—Randall Eugene Sermons-speeding 66/45

—Thomas Augustus Ott-speeding 51/30

—Alecia Lynn Schlund-speeding 65/45

—Andrew James Smith-speeding 65/45

—Larry D. Absher-speeding 65/45

—Brianna Cherie Horn-speeding 65/45

—Cathleen Mae Carroll-speeding 64/45

—Makayla Marie Rosenbalm-speeding 63/45

—Amber Marie Keck-speeding 63/45

—Jacob Matthew Horton-speeding 47/30

—Andrea Renee Sulfridge-speeding 40/25

—David Tyler Partin-speeding 59/45

—Tyler Anthony Creech-speeding 59/45

—Macey Leigh Barns-speeding 58/45

—Samuel Ray Shipley-speeding 56/45

—Eddie Ray Lawson-violations of the seat belt (driver) and registration laws

—Brittany Danielle Wolfenbarger-violation of the traffic control device law

—Kenneth Micheal Perkins-violation of the traffic control device law

—Jason R. Helton-violation of the traffic control device law

—Perrin Erhard Heselschwerdt-violation of the traffic control device law

—Charles Massengill-outstanding warrant

—Courtney Rasha Allen-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

—Levi Earl Branson-disturbing the peace/protection of life

—Christopher Roger Cody-driving on a suspended license

—Joshua Wayne Mason-violation of the window tinting law

—Penelope Yvonne Neal-violation of the registration law