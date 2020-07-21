Christian Softball league to play

The New Tazewell Christian Fellowship League is currently scheduled to open September 8th.

Jason Nunn spoke about how the schedule would look like, “Three games will be played per night on Monday-Tuesday-Thurdays at 6:30, 7:45 and 9 P.M.. Our first league meeting will be held at 6:45 on August 6th at C.W. Gose Municipal Park.”

Nunn then talked about the need for more teams and officials, “More teams are needed as well as umpires, anyone interested may contact me (Jason Nunn) or follow the New Tazewell Christian Fellowship Softball League on Facebook.”

By: Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net